How AI allows us to end the practice of treating animals as a resource for scarce substances
AI-led biotech advances indicate that we may no longer need to treat animals as a ‘resource’ to be ‘mined’ for rare and valuable substances. We now have a path away from extractive biofarming. We can devise and use synthetic replacements.
Ambergris is a waxy substance produced by sperm whales to protect their digestive tract from indigestible debris. Once expelled, it floats to the surface, washing up as flotsam on beaches around the world. Ambergris also happens to be highly effective at stabilizing volatile perfume notes, significantly extending how long they remain active on human skin. As a result, it became one of the most sought-after substances in the fragrance industry.