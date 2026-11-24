Last week, I spoke at the Augmented Human panel at Rise Legal India in Mumbai on whether artificial intelligence (AI) would erode or enhance the judgment of lawyers.
Most on the panel were of the view that as great as AI was, it would never be able to replace human judgment. As much as it might be able to synthesize decades of laws and court decisions, it would never be able to gauge how much risk a client is willing to take, or read how a regulator is likely to respond. Judgment, they argued, comes from experience, reasoning and a lifetime of practice.