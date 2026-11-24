This is the direction in which I believe legal AI needs to develop. Once every partner distils their experience in this manner, the firm will be able to build collective intelligence on any question across every context in which it operates. Every new opinion a partner issues would be all the more robust for being able to engage with the past. The firm as a whole would know more than it did before, and that knowledge would compound. But this only works if partners do it themselves, because judgment can only be captured by those who exercise it.