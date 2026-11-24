Last week, I spoke at the Augmented Human panel at Rise Legal India in Mumbai on whether artificial intelligence (AI) would erode or enhance the judgment of lawyers.
Last week, I spoke at the Augmented Human panel at Rise Legal India in Mumbai on whether artificial intelligence (AI) would erode or enhance the judgment of lawyers.
Most on the panel were of the view that as great as AI was, it would never be able to replace human judgment. As much as it might be able to synthesize decades of laws and court decisions, it would never be able to gauge how much risk a client is willing to take, or read how a regulator is likely to respond. Judgment, they argued, comes from experience, reasoning and a lifetime of practice.
Most on the panel were of the view that as great as AI was, it would never be able to replace human judgment. As much as it might be able to synthesize decades of laws and court decisions, it would never be able to gauge how much risk a client is willing to take, or read how a regulator is likely to respond. Judgment, they argued, comes from experience, reasoning and a lifetime of practice.
I was the lone dissenting voice.
At its core, legal advice is a prediction of how a court or a regulator will interpret the law in the context of a given set of facts. Making predictions like these calls for a consistency of judgment that even the best of us struggle to deliver.
In 2019, I wrote in this column about 47 district court judges in Virginia who, when given the same five hypothetical cases, could not have reached more divergent decisions. AI may not yet be good at judgment, but we are not as good at it as we like to believe.
As far as I can tell, the panel was convinced of the invincibility of human judgment because the AI most lawyers use has been curated for them by one of the many legal-AI companies that serve this market. As a result, their experience of what AI can do is limited to research, drafting and review, and not much else.
This does not even scratch the surface of what AI is capable of. It also exposes their business to risks few of them fully appreciate. Law firms that use legal-AI solutions give these companies an unprecedented window into exactly how they operate—and the opportunity to enrich their solutions with the internal knowledge and processes of the firm.
Every query a partner runs and every draft an associate corrects is an opportunity for these companies to better understand how leading law firms approach the business of law and arrive at the conclusions that they do.
While this might make the AI solution better suited to that firm’s requirements, the improvements could end up benefiting all the company’s other clients, including the firm’s competitors.
Since legal-AI solutions tend to be focused on automating what the average lawyer does, they are rarely set up to offer the bespoke customization that firms need to make the best of what AI has to offer.
What firms should be looking to do instead is distil the intelligence of their partners into the substrate that AI makes available. This would allow them to embed the judgment and wisdom that clients come to the firm for in an intelligence system the firm fully controls, and that can be trained to augment the work everyone in the firm carries out.
This extends far beyond the automation we have long believed is the extent of what AI can do for the legal profession, and opens up new ways of using judgment in the provision of advice. What it requires is a harness, the software scaffolding that lets a firm run AI on its own knowledge rather than on a vendor’s.
Once firms are able to build intelligence systems that have a useful appreciation of just how much risk a client will be willing to bear, how regulators will likely behave and the calls that partners make, they will be able to use them to exponentially improve the firm’s outcomes.
For a while now, I have been attempting to build just such an AI system, one that can extract the essence of my opinions and views and distil them into a usable form. To do this, I built four layers of progressive summarization—starting with the full text, then extracts of every position I have taken, short notes and finally a single-line summary.
Since even a decade’s worth of one-line summaries fit within a single context window, the system can scan the entirety of my recorded knowledge base and find me the opinion I need.
Every position I take now begins with this knowledge base. Before I take a view, my system digs up everything I have said on the subject in the past, surfacing any contradictory advice I may have given. It also points out any ancillary advice on related subjects that might have a bearing on the current case.
This has helped me remain far more consistent in the advice I give than would have been possible if I relied on memory alone. And since it all works inside a harness I built and run, my system is not at the mercy of a vendor I cannot control.
This is the direction in which I believe legal AI needs to develop. Once every partner distils their experience in this manner, the firm will be able to build collective intelligence on any question across every context in which it operates. Every new opinion a partner issues would be all the more robust for being able to engage with the past. The firm as a whole would know more than it did before, and that knowledge would compound. But this only works if partners do it themselves, because judgment can only be captured by those who exercise it.
Firms that subscribe to a mass-market product are renting intelligence that, through use, they will improve for the benefit of their competitors. Those that build harnesses to distil their judgment will, with every matter they work on, contribute to an asset that belongs to them alone.
With each passing year, the distance between such firms and everyone else will keep growing, and the service they render to their clients will improve until their competitors simply cannot catch up.
The author is a partner at Trilegal and his latest book is ‘Ex Machina: Essays on a Decade of Tech Policy’. His X handle is @matthan.