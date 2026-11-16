How Amodei's stubbornness may become a liability for Anthropic

Anthropic has benefited from the single-minded focus of a leader who doesn’t waver from his decisions. But that advantage could become a liability as it speeds toward an initial public offering (IPO) in the middle of a febrile market and the possible ouster of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang sapping confidence in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is seen as one of Silicon Valley’s most dogged and principled technology executives. Where the more flexible Sam Altman was willing to bend to the whims of the Pentagon earlier this year over its use of OpenAI’s technology, Amodei stood firm against it.