How Amodei's stubbornness may become a liability for Anthropic

Anthropic has benefited from the single-minded focus of a leader who doesn’t waver from his decisions. But that advantage could become a liability as it speeds toward an initial public offering (IPO) in the middle of a febrile market and the possible ouster of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang sapping confidence in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade.
Anthropic has benefited from the single-minded focus of a leader who doesn’t waver from his decisions. But that advantage could become a liability as it speeds toward an initial public offering (IPO) in the middle of a febrile market and the possible ouster of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang sapping confidence in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is seen as one of Silicon Valley’s most dogged and principled technology executives. Where the more flexible Sam Altman was willing to bend to the whims of the Pentagon earlier this year over its use of OpenAI’s technology, Amodei stood firm against it.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is seen as one of Silicon Valley’s most dogged and principled technology executives. Where the more flexible Sam Altman was willing to bend to the whims of the Pentagon earlier this year over its use of OpenAI’s technology, Amodei stood firm against it.
While Altman has explored several potential revenue paths—pursuing a consumer business for ChatGPT, building an AI device with Jony Ive and investing in robotics—Amodei has kept Anthropic laser-focused on selling AI services to businesses.
He also maintains a much tighter culture at Anthropic, one where employees are expected to adhere to the belief that AI could wipe out humanity and that the company must race to set an example on safety by building the most powerful systems possible. Former employees have told me that while being in ideological lockstep has made the company a prolific creator of product features, staff also feel they can’t question the company line.
Altman took a fluid approach to OpenAI’s IPO, delaying it amid financial and security concerns. Amodei, meanwhile, has stuck with his plan to go public this week. That’s remarkable given the sporadic selling off of tech stocks and growing doubts about whether the AI industry can justify its enormous spending.
Anthropic has at least shown some flexibility on price. Its expected valuation of about $1.3 trillion or so is well below the $2 trillion figure floated just weeks ago. But its refusal to budge on timing could have major implications for the market and economy, with the firm now a bellwether for the business of frontier AI as well as the vast infrastructure needed to power it.
The bigger test of Amodei’s willingness to compromise, however, may come after the IPO, when he has to answer to public investors.
Anthropic’s founders are set to retain 50.1% of the company’s voting power and most of its directors are chosen by a special trust set up to protect its safety mission. The company seems to want Wall Street’s money without giving investors much say in how it’s run.
Of course, that’s not so unusual given Silicon Valley’s penchant for giving founders outsized control—see: Meta and any company run by Elon Musk—but it’s also a sign of Amodei’s conviction.
He has long said that Anthropic is leading a “race to the top” on safety standards. Going public before arch-rival OpenAI would help seal his company’s status as an AI firm leading the world towards a better future.
For the CEO, the race is existential. His beliefs go back to when he read Ray Kurzweil’s book, The Singularity Is Near, as a PhD student and became deeply involved in the rationalist and effective altruist movements that warned of an AI doomsday. Amodei preaches that building superintelligent systems as quickly as possible is the only way to get ahead of the “least cautious actors.”
That sense of moral certainty about Anthropic’s mission has made the company somewhat difficult to deal with; several developers and corporate advisors have privately complained to me about Anthropic’s hubris and rigidity on matters like its zero-day retention policies on data.
For Amodei and his firm’s financial position, that inflexibility could be costly in a shifting AI landscape. The midterm election results suggest that building data centres will now get slower and more expensive, and Anthropic is already paying more for compute than OpenAI, having invested in infrastructure and chips late. In fact, its S-1 filing showed that in the last quarter, Anthropic’s computing costs grew faster than its revenue for the first time.
While providers of computing power can barely keep up with current demand, it’s unclear how quickly these huge investments will be monetized and whether appetite will still be there in two or three years’ time.
Anthropic became remarkably successful because Amodei identified and acted early on his beliefs about safety and enterprise AI, and pursued them with conviction. But being repeatedly right has a downside: It can usher in the dangerous belief that holding your ground is always the answer.
While Anthropic’s willingness to adjust its valuation suggests its CEO is willing to compromise on certain things, control is not necessarily one of them. What happens when his principles clash with the demands of his public investors? Some greater flexibility may be in order for the very singular Amodei. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology.