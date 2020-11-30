How AstraZeneca can recover from its covid-19 vaccine stumble

Release more granular trial data: The dataset of each of the two trials should be big enough to provide detailed analysis on subjects, grouped by age and pre-existing health issues, to decipher if one group did better or worse than another. It is possible that the vaccine will have better efficacy in younger people, as is often seen with other vaccines. To win approval for use by this subset, the Astra-Oxford vaccine would need to show at least 50% efficacy in the group – though it’s likely to be higher, given the 62% already seen in the trial in a broader population. Add in the fact that there were no hospitalizations or severe Covid-19 cases in the vaccinated group so far, and there’s a strong case for the shot to win approval for use by the 30 million or so people younger than 55 in the UK, and the almost 40% of the European Union's 381 million. That, in turn, would help provide protection for those regions as a whole.