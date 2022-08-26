How bad is China’s slowdown, and how will it impact India?6 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 12:23 PM IST
- Lockdowns in China are worsening global supply chain bottlenecks. Meanwhile, India has seen a sharp drop in exports to China.
Much of it is self-inflicted. The Chinese economy has slowed to a crawl, growing at just about 0.4% in the second quarter, as a zero-covid policy has begun to hurt. A crackdown on real estate speculation has further aggravated the economic crisis. It impacts global inflation in a complex form–prices of manufactured goods will rise while pressure on commodity prices will ease.