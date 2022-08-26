How bad is China’s slowdown, and how will it impact India?

Consider the scale of the problem. In China, there were over 140 million SMEs and self-employed in 2020, according to the OECD. They contribute over 60% of total GDP, 50% of tax income, 79% of job creation and 68% of exports. At least three million small businesses had closed down between January and November 2020, according to business data and analytics company Qichacha. The Chinese and Hong Kong media has extensively quoted this study. About 4.37 million small businesses shut shop between January and November 2021, according to media reports. These developments will clearly test China’s resolve to prevent its working-class population from falling back into poverty.

