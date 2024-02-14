How bad is social-media misinformation going to get?

Editor’s note: In this Future View, students discuss social media and misinformation.
Get Offline
Mass propaganda has infected the world for generations. In the 1920s and 1930s, firebrands such as Father Charles E. Coughlin, an antisemitic priest, plagued the radio. Modern misinformation differs only with respect to the platform and the quantity produced. The solution is unchanged: Misinformation gets washed away when people have open dialogues and critical discussions with those who read different sources and hold different opinions.
The core issue is that people aren’t engaging in the conversations that are necessary to dispel misinformation. The increasing atomization of society—caused by political polarization, isolating lifestyles and the growth of ever more specific subcultures—makes it harder for people to go out into the world and talk to one another. Instead, they get trapped on social media by echo chambers that keep people from interacting directly with one another.
These problems are influencing swaths of society, not because of any single social-media app but because of continuing social trends. Governments cannot regulate this away. At best, all they can do is remind people to step outside and talk to each other.
—Evan Carlisle, Ohio University, mathematics
Government Should Provide a Framework
Misinformation poses an escalating problem that government officials and tech companies must face. Studies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology highlight the alarming rate at which false information spreads, with fake news circulating up to 10 times faster than accurate reporting.
Americans increasingly support action against misinformation. According to Statista, 55% of U.S. adults advocate government intervention, even at the cost of limiting information. In 2023 the Federal Trade Commission and European authorities targeted Meta, TikTok and other social-media companies with investigations and fines over such things as data protection requirements. These decisive actions clear a path for future regulations. The U.S. government will likely take even stronger actions in the future, such as establishing independent oversight bodies, prioritizing verification of high-impact content and requiring platforms to be transparent about their site moderation policies.
This path to regulation is complex, and government officials must strike a balance between protecting free expression and combating the spread of misinformation. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act broadly protects tech companies from liability for user-generated content. But researchers have criticized this regulation for enabling the spread of misinformation, sparking debate about potential reform.
Regulation by tech companies may not be sufficient to address the complexity of the misinformation problem. Government intervention is likely necessary to provide a regulatory framework.
—HeavenLee Vasquez, Baylor University, finance and management
Do Your Research
We take much of what we see on social media at face value, especially if it’s something that confirms what we already believe. We feel compelled to verify the accuracy of something we read online only if it sounds too good to be true or is something that we fundamentally disagree with.
While some idealists might suggest that the government should regulate information on social media, that is virtually impossible to enforce. Social media is powerful because of its massive user base of 320 million Americans. In less than 200 years, we’ve gone from sending messages via dashes and dots to sending thousands of words at a time through wireless networks in seconds.
Coming up with your own opinions that are reinforced by facts is much better than being misled and misinformed. Doing your own research is becoming a lost art, but it isn’t dead yet.
—Guillermo Díaz, Loyola University Maryland, economics and history
Social-Media ‘News’ Influencers Are Divisive
Americans should know better than to get their news from social media. According to Pew, 50% of Americans use social media as a news source sometimes or often. Social-media companies’ responsibility isn’t to deliver fair news coverage—their aim is to make money by keeping users on their sites. Social-media news “influencers" have capitalized on this model by condensing complex new stories into brief sound bites with an ideological slant that favors their narrative.
For some influencers, the goal isn’t to find the truth but to embellish and manipulate information in a way that discredits opponents. This often rage-inducing content draws users into an algorithmic bias, leading to similar content appearing in their feeds. As a result, Americans are becoming less open-minded. Emotionally charged arguments have become the norm. Facts and logic have been thrown to the wayside.
This will continue to get worse as long as news-consumption habits remain unchanged. Misinformation isn’t to blame for the current state of American politics—it’s Americans’ unwillingness to hear opposing viewpoints, a tendency that is reinforced by their social-media use. Misinformation wouldn’t be a problem if Americans fact-checked dubious claims on alternative sites. The answer doesn’t lie in more government regulation but in a revival in curiosity among the American public to find effective solutions to our most pressing issues. We must look past social media to find these answers.
—Alex McShane, Temple University, finance