How Bernaud Arnault built a luxury-goods empire and became the world's richest person5 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Arnault, who is worth just under $200 billion, acquired a reputation for ruthlessness – and the sobriquet ‘the wolf in cashmere’ – after ousting LMVH’s top executives in the 1980s
French luxury-goods magnate Bernard Jean Etienne Arnault has overtaken Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person. The family-controlled conglomerate LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy), of which he is chairman and CEO, last week became the first company in Europe to cross $500 billion in market cap, making it one of the world’s 10 biggest firms on the back of a boom in luxury goods that has defied a pandemic, a war and a global downturn.
