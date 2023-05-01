Arnault and his family – his five children work at LVMH and there is speculation over who will succeed him – hold 48% of the company’s shares. His personal fortune is estimated at just under $200 billion, and includes properties across the world, a private island in the Bahamas, and an art collection that includes an early 20th-century depiction of Charing Cross Bridge by Claude Monet, and works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Damien Hirst, Maurizio Cattelan, Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso.