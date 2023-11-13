How Bidenomics may cost Biden the youth vote

The polls offer more context for the flip. Youngsters have a more negative outlook than seniors and are also more likely to identify the cost of living as the most important issue—closely followed by the economy and jobs. Few young people are likely to say so about abortion, climate change, gun control and threats to democracy. You wouldn’t know it from the press coverage—or, say, from Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign—which portrays millennials and Generation Z as woke warriors. A silent majority aren’t.