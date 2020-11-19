How Big of a Deal Is the First At-Home Covid Test?

Max Nisen: I am hopeful that this means the FDA is warming up to the idea of at-home tests. U.S. regulators have been somewhat reluctant to embrace the idea because of the possibility of human error and unreported cases. The real game changer would be broad authorization and manufacturing of rapid, easy and inexpensive at-home antigen tests that experts such as Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina suggest could help the country get back to normal. Some of these tests could be faster and cheaper than Lucira's. There's been some concern that this category of test is less accurate. But the leading tests are quite good, and are very likely to detect people who are highly infectious. It's that last feature that would help broad and frequent use contain outbreaks. The FDA may remain skeptical about those sorts of tests, however; Lucira's test uses a molecular approach that tends to be more sensitive.