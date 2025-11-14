How Bihar’s new government could give the state a new developmental trajectory
The election results grant Bihar political stability and an opportunity that mustn’t be squandered. It must turn its fragmented schemes into a coherent strategy drawn from global evidence and local realism. The key is to focus on a few basic priorities and execute them well.
The Bihar election has delivered political continuity. The coalition likely to form the government in Patna is made of parties that are familiar with one another and aligned with the Union government. This alignment creates a window of stability that Bihar has not often enjoyed. Stability alone does not produce development, but it creates the conditions for a more coherent strategy. The task ahead is to convert political calm into developmental momentum.