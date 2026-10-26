How China’s industrial strength is testing its growth model

China’s economic recovery remains fragile despite its industrial strength, Reuters reported on 20 October, citing an official from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top economic planning agency.
China’s economic recovery remains fragile despite its industrial strength, Reuters reported on 20 October, citing an official from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top economic planning agency.
The warning followed a 36.3% year-on-year surge in September exports, driven partly by semiconductors, automobiles and other technology products. Yet, domestic consumption is subdued and resistance to Chinese exports is growing.
The warning followed a 36.3% year-on-year surge in September exports, driven partly by semiconductors, automobiles and other technology products. Yet, domestic consumption is subdued and resistance to Chinese exports is growing.
With the Fifth Plenum of the Communist Party’s 20th Central Committee having commenced, Beijing faces a difficult question: can it sustain industrial expansion without stronger domestic demand?
Official figures released last week revealed the extent of this divergence. China’s economy grew 4.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, while industrial output increased 5.5% in September. But retail sales rose just 1.1%, and fixed-asset investment declined 7.2% during the first nine months. These show an imbalance between industrial resilience and domestic demand.
These weaknesses, however, should not obscure the foundations of China’s industrial competitiveness, which extend beyond state subsidies. In electric vehicles and batteries, sustained investment, integrated supplier networks and economies of scale have enabled manufacturers to compete on technology and price.
In AI, domestic firms are innovating despite restrictions on advanced semiconductors, although dependence on foreign chips persists. These achievements reflect state coordination, private entrepreneurship, domestic competition and accumulated manufacturing expertise.
Yet, industrial competitiveness has not translated into equally strong domestic demand. The NDRC has described this imbalance as gong qiang xu ruo (strong supply, weak demand). Industrial upgradation has yet to generate broad income and employment gains capable of sustaining household consumption.
The 15th Five-Year Plan seeks to strengthen consumption alongside technological self-reliance and xin zhi shengchanli (new quality productive forces). The challenge is to reconcile stronger household demand with Beijing’s emphasis on industrial and technological expansion.
China’s prolonged property downturn has weakened household confidence, while employment uncertainty and precautionary savings are restraining consumption even as incomes rise. Local governments, central to infrastructure and industrial investment, face fiscal pressures from declining land revenues and accumulated debt. Greater political centralization may also discourage local officials from exercising discretion.
Competition to attract industries helped build manufacturing clusters but encouraged duplicative investment and price wars that hurt profitability. Beijing’s criticism of neijuan shi jingzheng (involution-style competition) reflects concern that growing production does not necessarily generate corresponding profits or productivity gains.
The challenge is to raise investment efficiency without undermining the competition that built China’s industrial strength.
These tensions extend beyond China’s domestic economy. With demand subdued, overseas markets are a vital outlet for Chinese manufacturers. Yet, their export competitiveness is provoking resistance.
This month, the European Union (EU) and China reached a preliminary understanding to curb Chinese hybrid-car exports, while France and Germany pressed for stronger EU trade-defence measures. Such restrictions could accelerate Chinese manufacturers’ shift towards production within Europe.
These external pressures make strengthening local demand more urgent. In July, China’s State Council approved a five-year consumption plan covering household incomes, social security and services. Earlier this month, NDRC chairman Zheng Shanjie signalled further policy support. Yet, stronger consumption depends not only on government steps but also household confidence, income expectations and social protection.
The Fifth Plenum’s focus on party governance is relevant to implementing these economic measures. At its July meeting, the Politburo discussed the Plenum’s agenda alongside calls to expand domestic demand, curb involution-style competition and improve conditions for private enterprise.
In August, Xi Jinping called for better evaluation of officials, following a campaign against wasteful projects and superficial achievements. How officials are assessed influences investment decisions and policy implementation. The test is whether tighter Party supervision can improve economic decision-making while allowing selective decentralization that preserves local initiative and encourages private investment.
How Beijing manages these competing priorities will matter beyond China. Stronger domestic consumption could reduce reliance on exports, while persistent imbalances may intensify international price competition. American technology firms face China’s continuing innovation despite restrictions, while European manufacturers confront formidable Chinese rivals.
Indian businesses benefit from affordable Chinese machinery and components even as competing imports pressure domestic manufacturers. Supply-chain diversification may change where goods are assembled without eliminating dependence on Chinese inputs.
The Fifth Plenum will not resolve China’s economic contradictions, but it will test whether tighter party governance can improve decision-making.
The author is professor, humanities and social sciences, IIM Indore.