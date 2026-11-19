The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed an Investment Protection Act to reassure investors that their projects in the state will survive even if the government changes hands. The move follows several reversals of investment decisions and infrastructure clearances after the 2019 state elections led to a change in government.
While the move addresses a genuine concern, it raises a larger question. Without reforming a Chief Minister’s Office (CMO)-led governance model—which raises the risks of abrupt reversals—can a new law alone inspire investor confidence?