The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed an Investment Protection Act to reassure investors that their projects in the state will survive even if the government changes hands. The move follows several reversals of investment decisions and infrastructure clearances after the 2019 state elections led to a change in government.
The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed an Investment Protection Act to reassure investors that their projects in the state will survive even if the government changes hands. The move follows several reversals of investment decisions and infrastructure clearances after the 2019 state elections led to a change in government.
While the move addresses a genuine concern, it raises a larger question. Without reforming a Chief Minister’s Office (CMO)-led governance model—which raises the risks of abrupt reversals—can a new law alone inspire investor confidence?
While the move addresses a genuine concern, it raises a larger question. Without reforming a Chief Minister’s Office (CMO)-led governance model—which raises the risks of abrupt reversals—can a new law alone inspire investor confidence?
After the 2019 elections, the new YSR Congress Party government reviewed renewable energy contracts, halted infrastructure projects, and altered plans for the state’s proposed capital city Amaravati. It justified some decisions on grounds of fiscal prudence or alleged irregularities. While governments must retain the authority to reconsider dubious commitments, they also need to consider the impact of multiple policy reversals on future investors.
The proposed law and an escrow mechanism for industrial incentives seeks to make commitments more credible. Such safeguards may help. But one legislature can amend a law enacted by another. An investment protection law offers little assurance if the CMO retains sweeping discretion.
The deeper issue is how governments make decisions. Across Indian states, CMs often personally oversee large investments, land allocations and infrastructure commitments. Centralization of powers can accelerate approvals, but investors may wonder whether decisions command support beyond the incumbent leadership. A change in leadership can unsettle projects long after investors have acted on earlier promises.
As economists Lant Pritchett, Kunal Sen and Eric Werker argue, sustained growth requires an open and ordered investment environment. Opportunities should be broadly accessible, while rules, deals and commitments should be predictable enough for investors to assess prospects and manage risks.
Investors can manage risks, but not uncertainty. Concentrating decisions in the CMO makes investment dependent on one individual’s discretion. Such a system may attract investment in the short run but cannot provide lasting assurance.
In a democracy, broader participation in decision-making can strengthen predictability. State cabinets should deliberate meaningfully. Legislative committees should scrutinize laws, regulations, infrastructure commitments and fiscal incentives. They should involve opposition legislators, businesses, local governments and affected communities.
Such scrutiny would expose weaknesses in investment plans early on, build wider agreement around state commitments, and raise the political cost of reversing them.
This need not freeze policy. Elected governments should be free to change direction. But deliberative changes and consensus-building on the direction and nature of changes can discourage sudden reversals. Civil servants would realize that policy commitments reflect broad-based support, not merely a leader’s preferences.
Andhra Pradesh is right to address policy uncertainty. But lasting assurance requires institutions whose decisions survive political transitions, not merely a law that future governments can amend.