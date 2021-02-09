How economic management and outcomes differ across the G20

Economic growth varies from year-to-year around an average trend, sometimes growing above this line, and sometimes below. This trend growth is indicative of a country’s potential gross domestic product (GDP). Economic recessions are steep declines in growth relative to the trend line. Recessions that are a natural part of a business cycle incline to a strong V-shaped recovery, where an economy grows sharply, but briefly, above its trend line to recoup lost output before reverting to its trend. When a recession is caused by an underlying structural crisis, the economy might lose some output permanently before returning to its former trend line once the underlying problem is resolved. If the crisis is severe and protracted, the trend line itself might shift lower through a process of hysteresis, as the growth potential or productive capacity of the economy declines.