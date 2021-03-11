How economists and non-economists could get along better

In addressing these and many other non-economic issues, economists have gone well beyond their bread-and-butter preoccupation with supply and demand. This transgression of disciplinary boundaries is not always welcomed. Other scholars object (often correctly) that economists do not bother to familiarize themselves with existing work in relevant disciplines. They complain (again rightly) about an inhospitable academic culture. Replete with interruptions and aggressive questioning, economics seminars can seem to outsiders more akin to an inquisition than a forum for colleagues to communicate results and probe ideas. Perhaps the most important source of tension, however, arises from the methods economists bring to their research. Economists rely on statistical tools to demonstrate that a particular underlying factor had a ‘causal’ effect on an outcome of interest. Often misunderstood, this method can be the source of endless and unproductive conflict between economists and others.

