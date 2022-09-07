How employers could persuade employees back to office4 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 11:14 PM IST
- The persuasion key lies in ensuring that the perceived benefits of it outweigh the drawbacks
A conflict is brewing in the knowledge sector. According to recent data from Gallup, more than a third of US workers who can do their jobs from home want to stay permanently remote. Meanwhile, with pandemic restrictions being eased in most places, organizational leaders realize that if they don’t soon persuade their employees to return to office, working from home will become a norm that will be hard to undo.