How employers could persuade employees back to office

For many people, the workplace is not about work alone. In a 2018 survey conducted by researchers at Olivet Nazarene University, 82% of respondents reported having at least one work friend. While some work friendships stay firmly within working hours, others extend beyond the 9-to-5 schedule and into “real friend" territory. For many people, their best support in times of distress comes from their office colleagues. In fact, claiming to have a “best friend at work" is a powerful predictor of workplace engagement. Unfortunately among those who work exclusively in remote locations, a dismal 15% strongly agree that they have a best friend at work. The emotional connections one develops at the workplace are among the top unspoken benefits of working in an office. Organizations could do more to build on this unique strength of office attendance.