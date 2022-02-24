How Europe's energy addiction fuels Putin's war

It does affect prices, though. Adding to the first Nord Stream pipeline that has supplied from Russia, under the Baltic, to Germany for a decade now, the second one would have doubled gas supplies to the country. Gas reserves in the EU are running low because though 2021, Russia sold less than normal. Deliveries flowed at only a quarter their normal rate, prompting European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen to accuse Russia’s state-owned gas giant Gazprom of “deliberately trying to store and deliver as little as possible while prices and demand are skyrocketing".