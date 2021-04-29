How good are covid vaccines? Try 99.9999% effective

Keep in mind, too, that so far we’ve been talking only about infections. Vaccinated people are even less likely to actually die of Covid. And that’s where the evidence is extremely good. According to the government website tracking “breakthrough cases" in the general population, only 88 out of 87 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. had been reported dead as of April 20, and 11 of those were unrelated to Covid. That’s a death rate of less than one in a million.