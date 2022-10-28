How Gujarat's piped-water feat will pump up productivity

In the absence of piped water to the home, water-scarce areas saw toilets being used not as sites for flushing down the drain precious water fetched from a distance away with much labour, but as structures for sheltered storage. While the government declared India to be Open-Defecation-Free (ODF), some villagers and tigers (who did not understand the concept) staged man vs animal encounters while the human part of this duelling duo was stalking the starlit countryside in search of a place to defecate. The maneater of Champaran, who was killed recently, found his last victim while the man was soiling both the open ground and the official boast on the region’s ODF status. Piped water supply would change this state of affairs.

