How Haryana can generate jobs for locals and save Gurugram too

A few years ago, the Haryana government had honoured me for setting up the BPO industry there. In my acceptance speech, I had said that it is really sad that we do not train local people for true BPO jobs. We have not created the local educational capabilities to teach our youth. Unfortunately, locals only get blue-collar jobs such as of drivers and security guards, which require minimal education. In the BPO or information technology-enabled services (ITeS) industry, workers get an average salary of less than ₹50,000 or so. They graduate to higher salaries, but the entry point is below that figure. I had advocated that the government look at creating educational institutions to generate the manpower needed for better-paying jobs. There exists talent, but we need educational and skilling institutions to polish these uncut diamonds, so that the youth is able to realize its potential and Gurugram cements its status as a world-class service provider. That would also lay the foundation for expanding to other cities in Haryana. The ITeS industry cannot cut and polish all the diamonds at its own cost. Companies need to recruit staff based on capabilities and not their state of origin. If we in India cannot meet the global needs of talent, the industry will shift to other countries.