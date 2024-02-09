How have Indians at large fared under this government?
Summary
- While we have no survey data on incomes since 2011-12, multiple sources suggest a decline or deceleration in what working Indians earned in the last five years. These grim readings may be at variance with claims made in the budget speech but mass distress warrants attention.
A significantly large part of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget speech last week was devoted to outlining the performance of the incumbent government. With general elections only months away, this was expected. And like a political speech, her delivery on 1 February highlighted an increase in the per capita income of Indians by more than 50% over the last decade, along with the government’s claim of about 250 million Indians having moved out of multidimensional poverty during the same period.