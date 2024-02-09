How have Indians at large fared under this government?

But then, per capita income estimates from national accounts are not the perfect measure if one wants to understand how Indians at large have fared on average. While there are no income surveys available for the country after 2011-12, an idea of the income earned by workers can be obtained from the Periodic Labour Force Surveys (PLFS), which have been collecting data from all workers since 2017-18. The most recent round for which we have information is that of 2022-23. Note that PLFS data is conceptually different from the broad estimates of national accounts, as it does not include transfers from the government as subsidies and pensions or any private remittances. Nonetheless, it offers a good indicator of how much Indians have earned from their participation in economic activity.