How hot is too hot? A data-driven approach can help India beat the heat.
Summary
- Heat stress looms as the country’s foremost health hazard but scientifically updated heat-action plans that consider variables like mortality, morbidity and ambulance calls could help reduce vulnerability. We must shift focus to long-term heat risk mitigation.
As India’s new government takes shape, it does so in a blisteringly hot and record-breaking summer. The capital alone saw a maximum temperature of 49.9° Celsius and has seen several heatwaves this season. While the monsoon has started impacting many regions, it is crucial to understand that there is a new normal when it comes to heat, and it impacts all—politically, economically and socially. So, how hot is too hot?