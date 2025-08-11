How humanitarian aid feeds war machines

Critics say pausing aid is immoral, as civilians would starve. This risk is real but not as definite as how it is often presented. Typically, there isn’t enough data to infer the effect that a pause will have. The June 2023 Ethiopia pause triggered dire warnings of widespread famine. While some people no doubt suffered, the warnings didn’t materialize. Acute food insecurity and child malnutrition went down in 2023 compared with 2022.