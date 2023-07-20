How India can become a developed country

India thus has several gaps to fill if it is to sustain fast growth for decades. Some of these are obvious. The quality of education, and the quality and quantity of healthcare have to improve massively. Female work-participation rates must also be raised. India needs to proactively identify zones for urbanisation, create arrangements for sharing prosperity with those who give up land to develop cities, roads and industrial clusters, and build new urban centres to accommodate the 200 million or so people who would move from villages to towns as urbanisation rose to 50% from the current level of some 35%.