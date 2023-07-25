How India can counter the EU’s carbon tax

C-BAM kicks off with the requirement, from October this year, that imports be accompanied with detailed accounting of their carbon content. From January 1, 2026, C-BAM credits will have to be added to the cost of imports. Indian industry is quite concerned, especially the emissions-intensive sectors of cement, iron and steel, aluminium, fertilisers and electricity. After ditching the idea of countering this at the World Trade Organisation, the government is now thinking of more creative ways to counter C-BAM. This is a welcome move.

