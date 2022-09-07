How India can floodproof its cities4 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 08:18 AM IST
- Bengaluru floods highlight that the modern economy cannot afford to shut down because it rained or because it did not for a longish period.
Urban flooding is a problem long associated with Mumbai. With a steady increase in the occurrence and severity of extreme weather events, Mumbai has lost that relative exclusivity, with Chennai and now Bangalore revealing a propensity to be flooded. As climate change proceeds apace, cloudbursts and heavy downpours are likely to grow ever more frequent, and urban flooding is likely to become a more frequent, widespread and destructive challenge. It will not go away by ignoring it. India has to plan how to stay dry in a wetter future.