How India can floodproof its cities

UN Habitat is an under-appreciated arm of the United Nations; actually, it is one of its more useful agencies that has, along with the grandiose declarations and targets habitual to the UN, substantive work on the kinds of urbanization the world must switch to, for a more sustainable future. Its conference in 2016, in Ecuador, produced a Quito Declaration on a New Urban Agenda, contained in whose soporific paragraphs are— one, a vision of sustainable urbanization; and two, substantive details on how to achieve it. It is a document that urban planners would do well to look up, apart from resources available at the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.