How India can get its data protection law right
08 Aug 2022
Once we have a statute on privacy, it would become easier to fashion a law on data protection that protects privacy
Indian citizens will have to wait a little longer for statutory protection of their data: the government has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, in view of the enormous number of changes—81 in a bill containing 99 sections—as well as 12 major recommendations proposed by the Joint Committee of both Houses of Parliament that vetted the bill. There is no reason to assume this means the government is dumping data protection and privacy—the ruling side has the numbers to push the bill through Parliament with or without incorporating the amendments of its choice. It makes sense to accept the official explanation that the government proposes to redraft the law entirely and come up with a “new framework [that] will include the new digital privacy bill, a new bill which will update the IT Act, the national data governance framework policy, and policies and rules and regulations for cybersecurity," as minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar put it in his interview to the Business Standard. We hope this will happen by the winter session of Parliament.