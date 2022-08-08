How India can get its data protection law right

Once this is done, it would be possible to override personal autonomy over data to make data available for legitimate purposes. Take rare diseases, which afflict some 6% of Indians. There are 7,000 or so identified worldwide, while India recognizes 450, seven alone of which are curable, while the rest have to be content with medication for symptomatic relief. Suppose every sufferer of a rare disease, say Gaucher, in which fat deposits build up in assorted organs to cause serious, painful dysfunction, decides their individual privacy is more important than the prospect of data on their condition and treatment delivering a future cure. That would rule out the possibility of a future cure. We regulate gambling and the use of mind-altering drugs, because we accept that individuals are not always the best judges of their own interest. Why should there be an asymmetric view on individual judgment on making anonymized data available? Credit scores would be impossible, for example, if absolute individual data sovereignty were to be instituted and loan agreements precluded from sharing information on debt servicing with the likes of CIBIL. The bottom line is that personalized data should not be accessed without the data subject’s consent—except when there are valid considerations.