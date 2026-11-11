The government is planning an online portal where private hospitals would post prices for medical procedures, Mint reported last month (‘Private hospitals may have to go public with tariffs on services,’ 28 October). The aim is to improve transparency by making information easily accessible. While the intent is laudable, this policy is unlikely to be of much help to patients.
How India can make hospital bills more transparent in a way that helps patients
SummaryThe government’s plan to start an online portal for prices of medical procedures is laudable but it is unlikely to help patients. Singapore’s processes could serve as a model for India to emulate. Here's what policymakers should consider.
The government is planning an online portal where private hospitals would post prices for medical procedures, Mint reported last month (‘Private hospitals may have to go public with tariffs on services,’ 28 October). The aim is to improve transparency by making information easily accessible. While the intent is laudable, this policy is unlikely to be of much help to patients.
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