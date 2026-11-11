How India can make hospital bills more transparent in a way that helps patients

The government is planning an online portal where private hospitals would post prices for medical procedures, Mint reported last month (‘Private hospitals may have to go public with tariffs on services,’ 28 October). The aim is to improve transparency by making information easily accessible. While the intent is laudable, this policy is unlikely to be of much help to patients.
The government is planning an online portal where private hospitals would post prices for medical procedures, Mint reported last month (‘Private hospitals may have to go public with tariffs on services,’ 28 October). The aim is to improve transparency by making information easily accessible. While the intent is laudable, this policy is unlikely to be of much help to patients.
Even when hospitals stick to benchmark rates for standard treatment options, they would always have a fair amount of discretion in extending stay, or inflating the price of ‘consumables’ to raise the final bill for the patient. India’s past experience with medical price caps isn’t inspiring.
After coronary stent prices were capped in 2017, private hospitals performed disproportionately more angioplasties relative to bypass surgeries. Complications requiring additional tests add another layer of uncertainty to hospital tariffs. Evidence from the US for similar tools is not encouraging.
India needs a more sophisticated strategy to regulate healthcare pricing. Policymakers would do well to study the Singapore model closely, and try to adapt it to Indian realities.
Three aspects deserve close attention.
First, Singapore offers a more careful approach to bridge the information gap between medical providers and patients. Patients receive financial counselling before they get admitted: an estimate of the total bill and how much their insurance plan is likely to cover.
Singapore’s health ministry also publishes data collated from actual or realized bills: how much patients have been charged for different procedures, showing typical amounts and ranges. This gives a better idea of the actual costs compared to theoretical benchmark rates. The National Health Authority’s Ayushman Bharat claims and insurance data could be tapped to prepare such a database in India.
Second, Singapore has institutionalized random audits of medical providers to ensure that patients are treated fairly. Fee benchmarks for surgeons, anaesthetists and private hospitals are set by an independent committee representing doctors, insurers and consumers. Providers found to have overcharged patients or filed inappropriate insurance claims face penalties.
Before such a model is implemented in India, the Union government would need to partner with state governments to re-haul the medical regulation infrastructure across the country.
Third, Singapore also manages cross-subsidisation transparently. Public hospitals offer wards ranging from unsubsidized single rooms to multi-bed subsidized wards. Citizens in subsidized wards receive means-tested support. Those who want privacy pay the full cost. Data on ward availability and pricing can be far more transparent in India than it is today.
In the Indian context, policymakers also need to pay attention to supply constraints in the country. High prices to some extent reflect the shortage of quality services and hospital beds.
The expansion of medical colleges has outpaced faculty and clinical training. The National Exit Test proposed by the National Medical Commission for certifying eligible medical professionals needs to be rolled out soon. Periodic re-licensing should be linked to continuing education.
The empanelment of insurance firms should be linked to published outcome indicators, and operate through a well-oiled accreditation system.