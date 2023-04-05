How India can minimise the damage from OPEC+ production cuts

While the G7 has imposed a price cap of $60 a barrel on oil from Russia, this is not being enforced with any degree of rigour. It has been reported that Japan, a member of the G7, has started to import oil from Russia at a price above the prescribed limit. There are also reports that some countries pay a premium, through indirect channels, for Russian oil over the formally invoiced price. Some are even using tanker fleets that don’t avail of insurance and reinsurance from Western sources to circumvent the price cap on Russian oil exports.

