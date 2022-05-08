Monetary policy is typically akin to a slow-moving ship, rather than a racy speedboat. When it changes course, it comes with much advance warning and long lags between the swinging of the rudder and the ship actually shifting. Hence, for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make a sudden U-turn last week by holding an unscheduled meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and raising policy rates without warning, is the equivalent of RBI spotting an iceberg right ahead. Understandably, markets were rattled. So what changed which forced RBI to abandon its past guidance that any policy change would be “well-telegraphed"?

Consider the potential reasons. The Russia-Ukraine conflict led to an upswing in global commodity prices and aggravated already-frayed supply chains. The near-term trigger was consumer price index (CPI) inflation in March reaching 7% year-on-year, with an even higher print for April widely expected. This effectively renders RBI’s month-old revised inflation projection of 5.7% for 2022-23 as stale. It is now likely that inflation will average significantly above the RBI’s 2-6% target range this fiscal year, and cross 6% for three consecutive quarters (i.e., breaching its legal mandate). This led to concerns that second-round effects of high inflation may materialize, with the potent risk of household inflation expectations becoming unhinged.

While it is tempting to think all of this is due to the conflict in Europe, we believe it was only the last straw to break the proverbial camel’s back. In our view, the inter-meeting hike is a belated acknowledgement of inflation risks and that policy has been behind the curve. Inflationary pressures had been building over 2020 and 2021, first triggered by pandemic-led supply-demand mismatches, but subsequently driven by higher global commodity prices, increased pass-through of higher input costs to consumers, supply side bottlenecks, economic reopening pressures, and elevated inflationary expectations. CPI inflation averaged 5.1% in 2021 over an already elevated 6.6% in 2020, while core inflation (inflation sans food and beverages and fuel) averaged close to 6.0%.

We estimate underlying inflation in India, as measured by the trimmed mean and the annualized rate in core CPI excluding commodities (petrol, diesel, gold and silver) was already close to 5.5% by January, even before the war began. The pandemic had already disrupted the supply side and led to larger firms acquiring more pricing power due to market consolidation. Additionally, in our opinion, the economy’s inflation expectations are not well anchored and have resulted in greater pass-through of input costs.

From a trend perspective, household inflation expectations have been drifting higher; 12-month ahead mean expectations had risen from about 8.5% in 2019 to 10.7% by January 2022, which was also consistent with underlying inflation of about 5.5%. This is primarily why despite RBI’s guidance in its February meeting that monetary policy would remain ultra-accommodative, we had stuck to our view that high inflation would eventually compel a policy pivot and trigger 100 basis points of rate hikes in 2022.

Price pressures in the pipeline make for an uneasy outlook for inflation. Petrol and diesel retail prices are yet to be fully marked to current global crude oil prices. LPG cylinder prices still need to catch up with the current under-recovery. An increase in domestic gas prices will add to public transport costs and electricity prices may also rise. Commodity prices remain elevated amid increased propensity of firms to pass through higher input costs to consumers and the reopening-related pressure on services. Farm production costs and rising global food prices are likely to put upward pressure on minimum support prices. Export of wheat is likely to continue to raise cereal price inflation, and rising feedstock costs will add to protein-food inflation. The rising cost of living could result in higher wages. Rental inflation is likely to catch up with rising house prices, even as higher food and fuel prices spill over into higher inflation expectations.

In this backdrop, if inflation averages 6.5-7.0% in 2022-23, as we expect, then even with the 40 basis point rate hike to 4.4%, the real policy rate (nominal rate adjusted for inflation) remains negative. Monetary policy still stands overly accommodative, and substantial policy catch-up still lies ahead.

What does this mean for policy? First, RBI’s continued ‘accommodative’ stance despite rate hikes suggests that its stance no longer guides the future policy rate path, but indicates the current state of policy rates, which need to reach more neutral settings. Second, with elevated uncertainty, central banks will need to be flexible and cannot provide (or be relied upon to give) a clear forward guidance. Third, our growth-inflation analysis suggests that terminal policy repo rate is likely to rise to 6-6.50% in this cycle. In our baseline, we expect RBI to hike by 35 basis points in June, 50 in August, followed by 25-basis point hikes at each of the subsequent policy meetings until April 2023. We also expect further hikes in the cash reserve ratio to withdraw liquidity. Fourth and most important, given that inflation is already much above target and monetary policy works with long lags, these rate hikes are likely to be more front-loaded than expected.

The key macro concern when RBI was dismissing inflationary pressures was whether the ship had sailed for controlling inflation. By turning the ship around, the central bank has finally corrected its direction. Now it must rush to make up for the distance.

Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi are, respectively, chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan, and India economist, at Nomura.