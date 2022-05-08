How India’s central bank broke its ‘telegraph’ machine

What does this mean for policy? First, RBI’s continued ‘accommodative’ stance despite rate hikes suggests that its stance no longer guides the future policy rate path, but indicates the current state of policy rates, which need to reach more neutral settings. Second, with elevated uncertainty, central banks will need to be flexible and cannot provide (or be relied upon to give) a clear forward guidance. Third, our growth-inflation analysis suggests that terminal policy repo rate is likely to rise to 6-6.50% in this cycle. In our baseline, we expect RBI to hike by 35 basis points in June, 50 in August, followed by 25-basis point hikes at each of the subsequent policy meetings until April 2023. We also expect further hikes in the cash reserve ratio to withdraw liquidity. Fourth and most important, given that inflation is already much above target and monetary policy works with long lags, these rate hikes are likely to be more front-loaded than expected.