How India's tea industry can rise and shine4 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 10:20 AM IST
- Tea has been a traditional item of competitive advantage for India, but today half of Darjeeling’s 87 tea estates are up for distress sale.
An iconic Indian product is losing its global currency, ironically just when India is readying itself as the world’s supplier of goods. Away from the drumbeats of Make in India, tea, which has a brand ambassador in the prime minister of India no less, is an industry in total disarray today.