How India's tea industry can rise and shine

The tea plant can live on for a century or so but the quality of its leaves starts fading after about 50 years. Major Indian plantations had not replanted their bushes long decades after these had pushed past their prime. While there was some hectic activity in Assam and Darjeeling about one and a half decades ago, the replanting cycle is not complete. For five years after replanting, the new plants will yield nothing. That makes replanting a capital-intensive business. If a combination of falling quality, price and ever-increasing wages, which account for about 60% of a plantation’s cost, is already daunting, the prospect of no revenue from new bushes can be overwhelming, especially for small growers, defined as those with plantations that are 25 acres or less.