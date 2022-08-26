How India's Vikrant stacks up against China's new Fujian

Vikrant uses the Short Take-off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) system to launch aircrafts. STOBAR system uses a ski-jump ramp which throws the aircraft up off the carrier. That's why the edge of the carrier deck curves slightly upwards. Arrestor wires are used for landing of the aircraft. It is an easy to maintain system but it limits the types of aircraft that can be used for a carrier. Indian aircraft carrier Vikramaditya and China's Shandong and Liaoning carriers too use this system. But Fujian has a modern technology for launching aircraft.