Let’s take stock of India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: is it aligned with the economy’s interests?

On the contrary, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), a tiny segment of the population that can undertake capex, have been migrating from the country. According to Henley and Partners, Indian nationals rank among its top five source markets for immigration applications since 2021. A Kotak Private report found one in five ultra-HNIs is migrating or plans to. “Regulatory predictability” and “smoothening of business operations” are among the reasons stated for their migration.