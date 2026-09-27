Let’s take stock of India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: is it aligned with the economy’s interests?

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), a creditor-in-control insolvency process, completed 10 years earlier this year. While we celebrate its many achievements, this is a good time to critically evaluate the code and its alignment with the larger Indian economy. Three features of its architecture deserve scrutiny.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), a creditor-in-control insolvency process, completed 10 years earlier this year. While we celebrate its many achievements, this is a good time to critically evaluate the code and its alignment with the larger Indian economy. Three features of its architecture deserve scrutiny.
The IBC came into being as a tool to address a ‘twin balance sheet’ problem, characterized by simultaneous distress on the balance sheets of Indian corporates and public sector banks. It achieved this objective with aplomb: today, non-performing assets are at a multi-decadal low, and private non- financial companies have comfortable debt-service ratios.
The IBC came into being as a tool to address a ‘twin balance sheet’ problem, characterized by simultaneous distress on the balance sheets of Indian corporates and public sector banks. It achieved this objective with aplomb: today, non-performing assets are at a multi-decadal low, and private non- financial companies have comfortable debt-service ratios.
But the problem on the road to Viksit Bharat is of low private sector capital expenditure, resulting in fewer jobs and reduced consumption. The government has been exhorting India Inc to invest. But the needle has not moved.
On the contrary, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), a tiny segment of the population that can undertake capex, have been migrating from the country. According to Henley and Partners, Indian nationals rank among its top five source markets for immigration applications since 2021. A Kotak Private report found one in five ultra-HNIs is migrating or plans to. “Regulatory predictability” and “smoothening of business operations” are among the reasons stated for their migration.
A hypothesis that needs closer examination is an unintended consequence of the introduction of Section 29A of the IBC. The section prohibits a defaulting promoter from bidding for the corporate debtor in an insolvency case.
Section 29A has no equivalent in any other jurisdiction. It consolidates several concepts into a single statutory test for eligibility. Other jurisdictions may have a few of its limbs, but none is as comprehensive. Its introduction turned the code into an instrument of legalized hostile takeovers, further strengthening the hand of creditors.
Viral V. Acharya, who was deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 2017 to 2019, along with two colleagues, wrote a paper in 2009 on creditor rights and corporate risk. The paper concluded that stronger creditor rights induce risk-averse investment and reduce firms’ willingness to borrow.
The authors also endorsed another study’s finding that penalizing failing entrepreneurs through tough bankruptcy procedures inhibits innovation. Thus, strong creditor rights reduce managerial incentives to undertake innovative projects. The authors could not have visualized Section 29A, a later development that put creditors in pole position.
Defaults are not always the result of fraud or deceit. Often, they follow from the dynamics of an industry, macro-economic and geopolitical conditions, or a technology’s inability to scale—outcomes that are entirely plausible in capital-intensive frontier sectors.
A promoter contemplating such a venture, aware that a non-wilful default would permanently bar any future role in its revival, may instead choose to incorporate a company where an equivalent of a US Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedure permits restructuring and a fair possibility of management continuity.
This export of capital has a corresponding effect on domestic jobs and consumption. This may also explain India’s fall in net foreign direct investment despite record gross inflows.
It may be prudent to modify Section 29A to exclude non-wilful defaulters and similarly-placed promoter-guarantors from its ambit for any company established from now on. A fresh review could be undertaken after a decade.
Another IBC-linked drag on capex is the low recovery rate of operational creditors (OCs), including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The Supreme Court (SC), in the Swiss Ribbons case, whose judgment established the constitutionality of the IBC, concluded based on a dataset of 80 resolved cases that OC recovery was similar to that of financial creditors (FCs).
Recovery percentages have diverged since then, with FCs at 35% and OCs at 11%, as of 31 March 2025.
In terms of absolute amounts, OC claims are minuscule at 9% of the total claims of ₹11.8 trillion. However, low recovery inhibits investment, hurting jobs and consumption.
Lastly, the constant introduction of new regulations and circulars inhibits creativity and is turning the IBC into a straitjacketed process that now matters more than outcome. This hinders value creation: operations take a backseat, eroding asset value. The resolution applicant must then infuse extra capital merely to restore the asset, capital that could otherwise have funded capacity expansion.
Form over substance has resulted in individuals deserting the profession; as many as 57% of insolvency professionals have chosen not to renew their Authorisation for Assignment, as of 30 June 2026.
Justice Fali Nariman said in Swiss Ribbons: “To stay experimentation in things economic is a grave responsibility, and denial of the right to experiment is fraught with serious consequences to the nation.” It is time for another experiment: modify Section 29A, enhance OC recovery and let professionals thrive under a principle-based law.
The author is an INSOL fellow & interim leader.