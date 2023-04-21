India Inc should prepare for a national carbon market

The recently passed Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, lays the foundation for India’s national carbon market. Currently, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is developing a framework to roll out Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) and Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) schemes into such a market, while creating avenues for voluntary participation. According to the BEE’s proposal, “designated consumers" under PAT will transition from energy-efficiency to emission-reduction targets from 2024. This implies that businesses will have more options to meet their mandated targets beyond energy efficiency. A market can provide regulated entities with clear price signals that would help them plan carbon-lowering investments and make better decisions. The BEE’s proposal to include additional sectors in a voluntary offset market could further reduce the overall cost of compliance by potentially including cost-effective reduction options. Meanwhile, carbon pricing regulations are being implemented in jurisdictions like the US and EU. The EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will impose import duties on emission-intensive industries at the EU’s ETS carbon price. This could impact India’s iron and steel and aluminium industries, which along with other base metals and minerals, accounted for 10.4% of exports in 2020. What does this mean for Indian businesses and how can they prepare for a domestic and global carbon-pricing regime?

