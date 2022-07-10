Why India Inc must mind the digital talent gap

Get off on the right foot: This starts even before recruitment, by designing a tech-oriented employee value proposition that offers clear career paths for digital colleagues such as DevOps and site reliability engineers. This means seeing talent as part of the brand, so that those being recruited can imagine themselves working there. Then comes identifying the right type of people for the organization and building a targeted approach to find them. Develop tools to create an efficient and candidate-friendly recruitment process that manages the candidate’s experience from the first interaction to Day One on the job. First impressions matter: if the pitch is unclear, it will be rejected.