How India's banking system will gain from empowered public sector banks

In keeping with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech promise, the government recently set up a high-level committee for banking reforms.
In keeping with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech promise, the government recently set up a high-level committee for banking reforms.
The committee has an ambitious mandate to revamp the banking system, and provide a roadmap for the next two decades. How the committee tackles the issue of state-owned banks may well determine its fate.
The committee has an ambitious mandate to revamp the banking system, and provide a roadmap for the next two decades. How the committee tackles the issue of state-owned banks may well determine its fate.
The High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat headed by the former central vigilance commissioner, Suresh N. Patel is expected to recommend “structural, institutional, regulatory and legislative reforms to make the banking sector globally competitive, financially inclusive and resilient” in time for Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.
Some of the committee’s terms of reference relating to human resource changes and priority sector lending seemed to be aimed primarily at state-owned banks. Other items on the agenda such as “assessing present banking practices and prudential norms, identifying global best practices, and adapting them suitably” for India seem to be aimed at all banks.
The committee’s impact would depend on its approach towards the governance issues plaguing state-owned banks. Unlike their private counterparts, state-owned banks have to follow the directives of the banking regulator, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as well as those emanating from the finance ministry’s department of financial services (DFS).
This has often been a source of friction between RBI and the finance ministry, and has led to ineffective regulation of state-owned banks.
More than three decades ago, the Narasimham committee on banking reforms had suggested that the government should lower its stake in state-owned banks, and provide greater autonomy to them.
The P.J. Nayak committee made similar recommendations in 2014, and asked the DFS to hand oversight of banks to an autonomous agency. But DFS bureaucrats continued to call the shots.
Unless the Patel committee is able to unshackle India’s state-owned banks, India’s banking system will remain vulnerable to periodic crises .
It is worth recalling that state-owned banks were at the heart of India’s bad loan spike in the 2008-12 period.
India’s ‘twin balance sheet’ problem—so-called because of the stress in both corporate and bank balance sheets—was in large part caused by the misgovernance of state-owned banks. To be sure, the share of state-owned banks has fallen in recent years.
State-owned banks’ share in loans and advances fell 10 percentage points since March 2018 to about 55% of the overall banking assets in March 2026. Their share in bank deposits also fell by about as much to 57% in March 2026. Yet, as these figures indicate, India’s state-owned banks continue to dominate the banking system.
The banking system will become more resilient and dynamic only when state-owned banks are allowed to function autonomously, and the banking regulator is allowed to supervise them effectively.
Till the time India had a large unbanked population, state-owned banks had an important role to play in financial inclusion. With the spread of banking across the country, and the rise of digital banking, the government no longer needs to be actively involved in running banks.
The Patel committee needs to emphasize this message. The role of DFS needs to be reviewed, and the committee should examine its role carefully.