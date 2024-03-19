How India's conglomerates are embracing the ‘power of one’
Summary
- Can a group be a diversified conglomerate and also have a unified ‘one’ concept? Is there an inherent contradiction? Experts say this apparent contradiction is positive
Last week, Jaideep Hansraj was appointed group president of Kotak Mahindra Bank's One Kotak, an initiative to unlock internal synergies across the bank and its subsidiaries. This development, which did not earn the spotlight it deserves, signifies a major shift within the conglomerate.