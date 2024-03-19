How India's conglomerates are embracing the ‘power of one’

Last week, Jaideep Hansraj was appointed group president of Kotak Mahindra Bank's One Kotak, an initiative to unlock internal synergies across the bank and its subsidiaries. This development, which did not earn the spotlight it deserves, signifies a major shift within the conglomerate.

Conglomerates by definition are large business groups with a host of companies under a diversified group umbrella. In the 1990s, entrepreneur and author Coimbatore Krishna (C.K.) Prahalad coined the concept of ‘core competency’ that was adopted by India Inc. with passion. Conglomerates and diversified Indian family business groups then shed their weight, exited unrelated businesses, and went into a focused drive.

With globalization and economic policy reforms in the country, over the last decade, India’s mega business groups such as Tatas, Reliance, and Birlas expanded globally, reclaiming their status as large conglomerates.

Against this backdrop, Kotak Mahindra Bank's ‘One Kotak’ initiative aims to present the Kotak group as a whole to customers, instead of the bank and various subsidiaries.

The Kotak Mahindra Group is a financial conglomerate with 18 companies spanning areas of banking, insurance, securities, forex broking, and asset management, among others.

The ‘One Kotak’ framework got an impetus under the new Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO, Ashok Vaswani. With Jaideep Hansraj leading the initiative, it is now expected to spearhead a shift towards fostering collaboration between the bank and its subsidiaries. Kotak believes that this step will be transformative and involve a group mindset change.

This approach mirrors the Tata Group's integration efforts, where a unified brand identity and code of conduct have streamlined operations and enhanced brand value. Kotak Mahindra is not alone in this direction.

In 1990s, under Ratan Tata's leadership, the Tata Group burgeoned into a diversified conglomerate spanning industries from salt to software, boasting around 30 companies and generating approximately $150 billion in revenues. During this period, the Tatas introduced a unified brand identity and a group code of conduct.

This initiative required every entity using the 'Tata' brand to adhere to the Tata Sons’ brand equity and business promotion (BEBP) agreement. In exchange for the right to use the Tata brand, companies committed to ethical and excellent business practices.

This agreement mandated the adoption of the Tata Code of Conduct and the Tata Business Excellence Model, essentially serving as a unifying theme across the conglomerate.

The moot question is: Can a group be a diversified conglomerate and also have a unified ‘one’ concept? Is there an inherent contradiction? Experts say this apparent contradiction is positive.

Leveraging group synergies, as seen in the partnership between Tata Consultancy Services and Air India, can drive operational efficiency and innovation.

Tapping group synergies is one advantage as seen in the process of revamping Air India, leveraging Tata Consultancy Services’ expertise in information technology and software. Similarly, the Taj Hotel group is helping the airline improve its catering service.

Reliance Industries, with over 25 arms and companies, also utilizes its subsidiaries to implement projects effectively.

At a time when global mergers and acquisitions are the norm in conglomerates, a group like Tatas has brought in cultural integration and operational efficiencies after it acquired the loss-making Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The global automobile company’s turnaround can partly be attributed to the ‘power of one’.

In an era of asset-light models the world over, tapping the power of intangibles like brand equity and reputation holds significant value even in conglomerates. As a result, the concept of unity in diversity is gaining traction in corporate India.