How IndiGo cruised into profits, avoiding air pockets

IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline with a market share of 53.5%, posting a profit in the three-month period ended 31 December 2021 after seven successive quarters of losses, has brought cheer to the aviation industry which has been financially battered because of the covid-19 pandemic.

With a profit of ₹129.80 crore in the quarter, IndiGo joined a small band of international carriers such as SriLankan Airlines as well as Spirit and SouthWest, two US-based low-cost airlines, which too have reported profits. SpiceJet, the only other Indian airline listed on the stock exchange, is yet to declare its December quarter results.

IndiGo’s net profit came weeks after CRISIL Rating said India’s airlines were flying towards their steepest-ever net loss of more than ₹20,000 crore this fiscal — 44% more than the ₹13,853 crore that they bled last fiscal — due to the twin headwinds of the third wave of the covid-19 pandemic and high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, making its results even more remarkable.

What worked well for IndiGo is its revenue grew 89.3% to ₹9,294.8 crore from ₹4,910 crore at the end of December 2020. Yields grew 19.2% to ₹4.41 per km flown compared with ₹3.70 per km flown a year ago. A strong balance sheet, too, helped.

The market dynamics were, of course, the same for all airlines. Where IndiGo scored is in making the best use of the existing situation. It cashed in on the government’s cap on ticket pricing beyond 15 days to aggressively price its tickets. Quick deployment of its fleet ensured IndiGo had the antidote for making good of what was a trying situation. The airline was savvy to cancel fewer flights relative to competition.

Finally, IndiGo cashed in on the opportunity the government's Vande Bharat Mission offered, with bubble flights primarily to the lucrative Gulf, which paid off handsomely. The gradual addition of bubble flights has grown IndiGo’s international capacity deployed by almost 80% quarter over quarter. Its bookings grew 95%. System-wide, the airline deployed approximately 45% more capacity, sequentially, reaching about 88% of its pre-covid capacity for the quarter and about 97% of its pre-covid capacity in December.

The suspension of the bilateral air service agreements with other countries by the government meant that the three big Middle Eastern carriers — Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad — that were carrying Indian passengers onwards from their respective hubs were unable to do so. IndiGo, a point-to-point carrier, could step in with its bubble flights to fill in the gap that opened up in the market.

Though all this points to the beginnings of a recovery in the aviation sector after two years of bleeding financially, it still might be too early to conclude what sort of profits IndiGo will turn in going forward. For one, this quarter is traditionally a weak one in India. Further, aviation turbine fuel prices, which constitute about 40% of the operating costs of domestic airlines and are the largest cost head, are again rising.

Then, of course, the uncertainty owing to covid-19 remains and the pandemic could see newer variants still. The latter part of December 2021 saw IndiGo’s revenues declining, as the Omicron began spreading swiftly. Dampeners such as these could lower IndiGo’s profits or it may even see a loss in the January-March quarter.

